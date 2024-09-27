People from across the UK gathered for the boat racing and a traditional cultural event at Manvers Lake.

The annual Kerala Pooram Snake Boat Race and Cultural festival is organised by the Union of United Kingdom Malalyalee Associations, a registered charity which represents more than 50,000 expatriates from the Indian state of Kerala who live in the United Kingdom.

Famous Indian film actress Deepa Nair hosted the event which also saw a Thiruvathira – a traditional dance performed by women – with hundreds of artists from different parts of the UK, plus live music by Yorkshire band Chai and Chords.

As the cultural performances unfolded on stage, the competitive snake boat races continued on Manvers Lake, with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the women's final.

Teams compete at the event at Manvers Lake

The men's final featured teams including Nottingham, Bolton, and Coventry, while the women's competition saw nine teams involved from places including Birmingham, Warrington, and Salford.

Chris Hawkesworth of Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust said: “These races are traditional to Kerala, India, where long, narrow boats powered by teams of rowers compete in an exciting spectacle.

“The rhythm of the drums is integral to keeping the rowers synchronised as they paddle through the water in perfect harmony.

“Events like these aim to celebrate cultural heritage and foster community spirit.

“We were delighted to host the UUKMA Boat Race and Cultural Event and warmly welcome the UK Kerala community back to our lake.

“Organising an event of this scale requires significant effort, but it's truly rewarding to see the lake come alive with activity and enjoyment.”