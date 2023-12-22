SHEFFIELD'S Lyceum Theatre has announced a host of touring productions for its new year line-up.

I Should Be So Lucky

From Tuesday January 9 to Saturday 13, the Lyceum welcomes the return of The Nutcracker, presented by The International Classic Ballet Theatre, with Tchaikovsky’s score performed by a live orchestra.

The official Stock Aitken Waterman musical I Should Be So Lucky runs from Tuesday, January 16 to Saturday 20.

Featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree, the heart-warming new musical is about family, friends, love and great times.

Sheffield Theatres

Direct from The London Palladium, a new production of The Wizard of Oz featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film runs from Tuesday, January 30 to Saturday, February 3 and stars RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner.

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening is live on stage for the very first time from Tuesday, February 6 to Saturday 10.

Thirty years since the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, the Globelink News team are back, starring the original cast members including Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Neil Pearson, Stephen Tompkinson and Victoria Wicks.

And from Tuesday, February 13 to Saturday 17 comes West End phenomenon 2:22 A Ghost Story, with a cast including Jay McGuiness (The Wanted), and Emmerdale's Fiona Wade.

All productions are on sale now.