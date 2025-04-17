Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Don’t miss out on the incredible performance at Coachella 2025 - again.

Weekend two of Coachella 2025 has arrived after a stunning set of performances at Weekend One.

The festival is once again set to be headlined by Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott, with performance from Charli XCX and ENHYPEN.

Here’s how you can get a sneak peak into this year’s UK music festival sets by watching along at home - and what time to stream in the United Kingdom.

Did you feel a sting of 'FOMO' after hearing about Lady Gaga’s set at Coachella's first weekend, or were you saddened you missed the guest appearance during Charli XCX’s set?

Though we can't promise appearances from Lorde or Billie Eilish, we can assure you that the performances will be strong once again as Coachella's second weekend takes place.

With artists like Gaga, Post Malone , and Travis Scott (who headlined on the same day as Charli XCX) set to return to the Empire Polo Club, fans in the United Kingdom who may have missed out get to relive what many stayed up late to watch last weekend.

Plus, there is the added benefit that we can stay up late this weekend due to the Easter Bank Holiday, right?

Here’s the current timetable for watching the Coachella 2025 performances this weekend, including the UK air times and streaming information.

So - who are you willing to stay up late or wake up early to see this weekend, given that the sets often indicate what we can expect when the artists perform at UK music festivals this summer?

Coachella 2025 - weekend two UK set times

All information correct as of writing and in British Summer Time; for US times, check the Coachella Festival website .

Don't miss performances by Green Day, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott or Charli XCX (and maybe a glimpse of Julia) as the second weekend of Coachella 2025 draws closer. | Getty Images for Coachella

Friday April 18 2025

Coachella Stage

Lady Gaga (7:15 AM - Close Saturday)

Missy Elliott (5:00 AM - 5:55 AM Saturday)

Marina (3:05 AM - 4:05 AM Saturday)

Thee Sacred Souls (1:35 AM - 2:15 AM Saturday)

Gabe Real (Midnight - 1:00 AM Saturday)

Outdoor Theatre

Parcels (6:10 AM - 7:10 AM Saturday)

Tyla Yaweh (4:00 AM - 5:00 AM Saturday)

The Go-Go's (2:15 AM - 3:15 AM Saturday)

Sleaford Mods (12:30 AM - 1:30 AM Saturday)

Juicewon (10:50 PM Friday - 11:50 PM Friday)

Sonora

SPEED (6:30 AM - 7:20 AM Saturday)

HiTech (5:00 AM - 5:50 AM Saturday)

Los Bitchos (3:30 AM - 4:20 AM Saturday)

KNEECAP (2:00 AM - 2:50 AM Saturday)

TOPS (12:30 AM - 1:20 AM Saturday)

Glixen (11:00 PM Friday - 11:50 PM Friday)

Jim Smith (9:30 PM Friday - 10:20 PM Friday)

Gobi

Indo Warehouse (Artemas) (6:30 AM - Close Saturday)

CATR!EL & Paco Amoroso (5:00 AM - 5:50 AM Saturday)

A. G. Cook (3:30 AM - 4:20 AM Saturday)

4yd (2:00 AM - 2:50 AM Saturday)

Marlborro State (12:30 AM - 1:20 AM Saturday)

Paris Texas (11:00 PM Friday - 11:50 PM Friday)

Busterkin (9:30 PM Friday - 10:20 PM Friday)

Mojave

The Prodigy (6:40 AM - Close Saturday)

Mike Snow (5:00 AM - 5:50 AM Saturday)

Eyedress (3:30 AM - 4:20 AM Saturday)

Lola Young (2:00 AM - 2:50 AM Saturday)

SAINt JHN (12:30 AM - 1:20 AM Saturday)

Raye (11:00 PM Friday - 11:50 PM Friday)

GINGEE (9:30 PM Friday - 10:20 PM Friday)

Sahara

Mustard (7:30 AM - Close Saturday)

GloRilla (6:05 AM - 6:55 AM Saturday)

LISA (4:45 AM - 5:35 AM Saturday)

Sara Landry (3:15 AM - 4:15 AM Saturday)

Three 6 Mafia (1:45 AM - 2:45 AM Saturday)

Chris Lorenzo (12:15 AM - 1:15 AM Saturday)

Austin Millz (11:00 PM Friday - 11:45 PM Friday)

Loboman (10:00 PM Friday - 10:45 PM Friday)

EREZ (9:00 PM Friday - 9:45 PM Friday)

Yuma

Chris Stussy (7:15 AM - Close Saturday)

Pete Tong b2b Ahmed SpinS (5:15 AM - 6:45 AM Saturday)

Tinlicker (3:30 AM - 4:45 AM Saturday)

Damian Lazarus (1:30 AM - 3:00 AM Saturday)

Shermanology (11:45 PM Friday - 1:00 AM Saturday)

Coco & Breezy (10:00 PM Friday - 11:15 PM Friday)

EREZ (9:00 PM Friday - 9:45 PM Friday)

Quasar

Vintage Culture (7:15 AM - Close Saturday)

Milo Spykers (4:00 AM - 5:00 AM Saturday)

Testpilot x ZHU (2:30 AM - 3:30 AM Saturday)

Beltran (1:00 AM - 2:00 AM Saturday)

Saturday April 19 2025

Coachella Stage

Travis Scott (7:40 AM - Close Sunday)

Green Day (6:55 AM - 8:15 AM Sunday)

Charli XCX (4:20 AM - 5:20 AM Sunday)

T-Pain (1:30 AM - 2:30 AM Sunday)

Jimmy Eat World (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Sunday)

Record Safari (10:45 PM Saturday - 11:45 PM Saturday)

Outdoor Theatre

The Original Misfits (7:00 AM - Close Sunday)

Above & Beyond (5:45 AM - 6:45 AM Sunday)

Clairo (4:15 AM - 5:15 AM Sunday)

Japanese Breakfast (1:35 AM - 2:35 AM Sunday)

beabadoobee (12:05 AM - 12:55 AM Sunday)

Skrause (10:15 PM Saturday - 11:15 PM Saturday)

Sonora

El Malilla (6:10 AM - 7:00 AM Sunday)

VTSS (4:10 AM - 5:00 AM Sunday)

Blonde Redhead (3:15 AM - 4:05 AM Sunday)

Underscores (1:00 AM - 1:50 AM Sunday)

Judeline (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Sunday)

Together Pangea (10:30 PM Saturday - 11:20 PM Saturday)

Prison Affair (9:45 PM Saturday - 10:30 PM Saturday)

Buster Jarvis (9:00 PM Saturday - 9:45 PM Saturday)

Gobi

Rawayana (7:00 AM - Close Sunday)

2hollis (6:45 AM - 7:35 AM Sunday)

Darkside (5:20 AM - 6:10 AM Sunday)

Beth Gibbons (3:30 AM - 4:20 AM Sunday)

Viagra Boys (1:15 AM - 2:05 AM Sunday)

Glass Beams (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Sunday)

Medium Build (10:30 PM Saturday - 11:20 PM Saturday)

Rick G (9:30 PM Saturday - 10:15 PM Saturday)

Mojave

The Dare (7:00 AM - Close Sunday)

horsegiirL (5:45 AM - 6:30 AM Sunday)

Haim (3:30 AM - 4:30 AM Sunday)

Sam Fender (1:40 AM - 2:30 AM Sunday)

Yo Gabba Gabba! (12:45 AM - 1:30 AM Sunday)

Ed Sheeran (10:00 PM Saturday - 11:00 PM Saturday)

salü (9:00 PM Saturday - 9:45 PM Saturday)

Sahara

Keinemusik (11:30 AM - Close Sunday)

Mau P (6:50 AM - 8:00 AM Sunday)

ENHYPEN (5:25 AM - 6:15 AM Sunday)

Shoreline Mafia (3:25 AM - 4:25 AM Sunday)

Disco Lines (1:25 AM - 2:25 AM Sunday)

Alok (11:10 PM Saturday - 12:20 AM Sunday)

Tale Of Us (9:30 PM Saturday - 11:00 PM Saturday)

Yuma

Eli Brown (7:00 AM - Close Sunday)

Amelie Lens (6:00 AM - 7:30 AM Sunday)

Mind Against b2b 12th Massano (4:30 AM - 6:00 AM Sunday)

Infected Mushroom (1:30 AM - 3:00 AM Sunday)

Klangkuenstler (11:15 PM Saturday - 12:45 AM Sunday)

Layton Giordani (9:30 PM Saturday - 11:00 PM Saturday)

HAAi (9:00 PM Saturday - 10:30 PM Saturday)

Quasar

Idris Elba (7:00 AM - Close Sunday)

Kaskade Redux (5:45 AM - 7:00 AM Sunday)

Indira Paganotto (1:30 AM - 3:00 AM Sunday)

Tripolism (12:00 AM - 1:30 AM Sunday)

EREZ (9:00 PM Saturday - 12:00 AM Sunday)

Sunday April 20 2025

Coachella Stage

Post Malone (6:25 AM - Close Monday)

Megan Thee Stallion (4:30 AM - 5:25 AM Monday)

beabadoobee (1:25 AM - 2:15 AM Monday)

Shaboozey (12:05 AM - 12:55 AM Monday)

Jaqck Glam (10:35 PM Sunday - 11:35 PM Sunday)

Outdoor Theatre

Polo & Pan (6:55 AM - Close Monday)

Zedd Snow Strippers (5:10 AM - 6:10 AM Monday)

JENNIE (3:45 AM - 4:35 AM Monday)

Still Woozy (1:15 AM - 2:15 AM Monday)

Keshi (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Monday)

MEUTE (10:45 PM Sunday - 11:45 PM Sunday)

Sonora

Amyl and The Sniffers (6:35 AM - 7:25 AM Monday)

Arca (5:00 AM - 5:50 AM Monday)

Ginger Root (3:40 AM - 4:30 AM Monday)

Circle Jerks (2:20 AM - 3:10 AM Monday)

SOFT PLAY (1:20 AM - 2:10 AM Monday)

Wisp (12:10 AM - 1:00 AM Monday)

Bob Vylan (10:40 PM Sunday - 11:30 PM Sunday)

Kumo 99 (9:30 PM Sunday - 10:15 PM Sunday)

Salcido (9:00 PM Sunday - 9:30 PM Sunday)

Gobi

Kraftwerk (6:55 AM - Close Monday)

Basement Jaxx (4:50 AM - 5:50 AM Monday)

Biig Piig (3:30 AM - 4:20 AM Monday)

Mohamed Ramadan (2:20 AM - 3:10 AM Monday)

Amaarae (1:00 AM - 1:50 AM Monday)

The Beaches (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Monday)

Hope Tala (10:30 PM Sunday - 11:20 PM Sunday)

KSOFRESKO (9:30 PM Sunday - 10:15 PM Sunday)

Mojave

XG (6:55 AM - Close Monday)

Chase & Status (4:10 AM - 5:10 AM Monday)

Remi Wolf (3:20 AM - 4:10 AM Monday)

Jessie Murph (2:20 AM - 3:10 AM Monday)

Muni Long (1:10 AM - 2:00 AM Monday)

Foukers (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Monday)

Canyon Cody (10:30 PM Sunday - 11:20 PM Sunday)

Sahara

Dixon b2b Jimi Jules (6:30 AM - Close Monday)

Ty Dolla $ign (5:05 AM - 5:55 AM Monday)

Boris Brejcha (3:00 AM - 4:00 AM Monday)

Sammy Virji (2:00 AM - 2:50 AM Monday)

Ben Böhmer (Live) (1:00 AM - 1:50 AM Monday)

Interplanetary Criminal (12:00 AM - 12:50 AM Monday)

Tom Breu (10:30 PM Sunday - 11:20 PM Sunday)

ANETEK (9:00 PM Sunday - 10:00 PM Sunday)

Yuma

Francis Mercier (5:00 AM - 6:30 AM Monday)

Dennis Cruz (3:30 AM - 5:00 AM Monday)

Sparrow & Barbossa (2:00 AM - 3:30 AM Monday)

Tripolism (12:30 AM - 2:00 AM Monday)

DESIREE (10:30 PM Sunday - 12:30 AM Monday)

AMÉMÉ (9:00 PM Sunday - 10:30 PM Sunday)

Yulia Niko (8:00 PM Sunday - 9:00 PM Sunday)

Quasar

Anyma presents Genesys (7:25 AM - Close Monday)

Gorgon City (5:00 AM - 6:25 AM Monday)

Azzecca (3:30 AM - 5:00 AM Monday)

Annicka (2:00 AM - 3:30 AM Monday)

Dom Dolla (12:00 AM - 2:00 AM Monday)

How can I watch the sets at Coachella 2025 in the United Kingdom?

Each stage will have its own dedicated live stream throughout the festival, allowing for those with more than one device simultaneously viewing across the festival site.

The live streams will be broadcast exclusively through Coachella’s official YouTube channel , with picture-in-picture streams included so you can easily flick between stages.

Who are you looking forward to the most during the first weekend of Coachella? Let us know your ideal timetable for the event by leaving a comment down below.