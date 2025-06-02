A video compilation of driving offences released by the police includes the moment a car drives along the pavement to get past a bin lorry.

Humberside police released the footage as part of a compilation video showing cars running red lights and performing reckless overtakes.

Operation Snap

Operation Snap is an online platform that allows the public to submit video evidence of driving offences they've witnessed, with the purpose of improving road safety and prosecuting those that place others at risk.

The offences that can be investigated through Operation Snap include:

dangerous Driving

Driving without due care and attention

careless Driving

using a mobile phone handheld whilst Driving

not wearing a seat belt

ignoring a red traffic light

disregarding solid white lines

close passes of cyclists

Zigzag lines (outside school)

Zigzag lines (pedestrian crossing)

In an emergency always dial 999 where there is a threat to life or a crime in progress, for non-emergencies dial 101.