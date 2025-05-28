This is the moment Rawal Rehman was arrested in a restaurant two days after killing three-year-old Lulu Palmisano in a crash. He had taken 20 lines of cocaine in the hours before the collision, after spending the evening at massage parlours.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment Rawal Rehman was arrested for killing three-year-old Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano in a van-tram crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rehman, who was driving along Nicholas Street, ignored stop signs and crossed the junction at Mosley Street. The van collided with a tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with Lulu.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano. | Greater Manchester Police

Lulu was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, but her injuries were too severe, and she tragically passed away shortly after.

Rehman abandoned his van and fled the scene in a taxi. He was arrested in a restaurant on February 24, after police traced him through documents found in his van.

On May 27, at Manchester Crown Court, Rawal Rehman (28/11/1988) of Lambton Road, Chorlton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving of three-year-old Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano. Rehman pleaded guilty to the charge at the same court on April 22. He was also disqualified from driving for over 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family victim impact statement

In a powerful victim impact statement read out in court, Lulu’s family said: "Today marks another deeply emotional moment in our journey since the loss of our beloved daughter, Louisa - our precious Lulu. The sentencing hearing has brought a measure of legal closure, but nothing can fill the void left by her absence.

"Lulu was our only child and the centre of our world. Her joyful spirit, vivid imagination, and kind heart touched everyone who knew her. At just three years old, she brought more light and love than we ever thought possible. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.

"No parent should ever have to witness the death of their child. The impact of that single, devastating moment has rippled through every part of our existence, emotionally, physically, and financially. Our lives have changed beyond recognition. And yet, in the midst of that sorrow, we have also experienced extraordinary compassion.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those who have stood with us during this most harrowing time. Greater Manchester Police have shown unwavering professionalism, diligence, and empathy throughout this investigation. We are especially thankful for the officers who handled Lulu’s case with such care and humanity. Their commitment to seeking justice on her behalf has meant more than we can ever fully express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also profoundly grateful to the medical professionals, victim support services, and the various organisations who have offered us kindness, resources, and a safe space to grieve. Your support has helped to hold us up in our darkest moments. To those who have walked beside us—whether through words, actions, or quiet presence—thank you. You have made a difference.

"Though no sentence can undo the pain of what happened, we hope that today’s proceedings serve as a recognition of the gravity of our loss and the deep impact it has had on our family. This is not about retribution, but about honouring Lulu’s life and the love we will always carry for her.

"We remain united in our grief and in our love. Lulu’s memory lives on in us - in every act of kindness, in every moment of courage, and in every step we take forward. We will continue to speak her name, to celebrate who she was, and to ensure that her light is never forgotten."

Greater Manchester Police statement

Detective Inspector Andrew Page, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We extend our deepest condolences to Lulu's family during this incredibly difficult time. What they have had to go through as a family is incomprehensible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a tragic incident in which a young girl sadly lost her life. Instead of facing up to the consequences of his actions, Rehman decided to flee the scene and avoided the authorities for two days.

“In his police interview, he accepted that he had been driving at the time of the collision but claimed his driving had not been dangerous. When asked about fleeing the scene, he claimed to have panicked.

“Rehman’s callous actions on that fatal day have changed a family’s lives forever. This tragedy was completely avoidable and Rehman must now face the consequences of his actions.”

Crown Prosecution Service statement

Abbie Clarke, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rawal Rehman was in no fit state to drive that morning, yet he recklessly chose to get behind the wheel of his van after a cocaine binge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions have caused absolute devastation for one family and shocked our entire community.

“Rawal Rehman ignored the stop signs and tram warning signs when he drove straight into the path of an oncoming tram.

“After the collision, Rehman fled the scene in a taxi, not willing to face the consequences of his selfish actions. He now faces a hefty custodial sentence.

“Today our thoughts are with Lulu’s family – and we hope the sentence handed down offers them some solace as they mourn the tragic loss of their young daughter.”