Garden wall crashed through conservatory causing £30k damage and insurance company are finally paying out
Lucy Gawthorpe, 33, was abruptly awoken in the middle of the night when her garden wall crashed into her house, back in February. Video (click to play above) shows the devastating aftermath, after a 30-year-old wall collapsed - and caused water to spray out all over the kitchen.
Insurance company Policy Expert initially declined to contribute any money towards the damage due to "poor design" which Lucy feared could have cost the family up to £30k. But, after a six-month battle, they have finally agreed to cover the wall costs.
How homeowner got insurance to pay out
Lucy, who works as an accountant, got advice from local insurance brokers at Russell Scanlan, a letter from MP Michael Payne in her favour and the Financial Ombudsman Service upholding the complaint - which all contributed to the change of heart. Relieved Lucy said: "It was an absolute weight lifted off my shoulders that we weren't going to have to try and find the money for it”.
But, she said it’s been hard work for her to get this outcome, after ‘six months of fighting every day’. The mum-of-one, who has suffered with PTSD since the incident, added: "They are acting like they are doing me a favour now, when it took me six months of arguing to get them to agree. I haven't got an exact date for the wall being fixed yet, just that they will get to it 'urgently'. I told them that it has been six months, so they obviously don't understand the urgency.”
Don’t give up fighting for insurance pay-out
The family now hope their story will encourage others not to give up in their insurance battles. Lucy said: "Don't take no for an answer. If you fight enough it can be covered. If you have to fight for everything then why would you pay for them to insure your property."
Lucy says she owes part of her victory to local MP Michael Payne, who she said contacted the insurance firm on her behalf.
A letter from MP helped homeowners’ case
Mr Payne, who was recently elected MP for Gedling, confirmed having raised the issue, and said: “The way Ms Gawthorpe had been treated was appalling. I was more than happy to take up her case against her insurance company. I am glad to hear the news that this claim has finally been accepted by Lucy’s insurance company. I will also be asking that an apology be sent to Ms Gawthorpe for the distress caused to her, and hopefully the wall will be rebuilt soon.”
A spokesperson from Policy Expert and Trinity Claims said: “We understand how distressing an event of this nature must have been for Miss Gawthorpe. Both our Surveyor and a Structural Engineer concluded that the wall had failed due to an inherent defect.
Following a review of all the information provided and the viability of undertaking further investigations, along with the impact this was having on Miss Gawthorpe and her family, we have decided to undertake the repairs to the wall.”
