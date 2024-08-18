Simon Pegg fan's replica Shaun of the Dead boozer The Winchester has won Pub Shed Of The Year
Take a look inside this impressive pub shed - which has been created as a replica of the boozer where Simon Pegg and co. hide out in British zombie comedy, Shaun Of The Dead. Inspirational video (click to play above) shows the stunning £10,000 DIY project, which was constructed by film fan Kev Marchant, 55.
Traditional British pub
The Winchester comes complete with a beautifully old-fashioned ornate bar, poker table, dart board, beer bumps, vintage décor and a stained glass ceiling - and has been crowned Britain's Pub Shed of the Year in the annual awards.
Tiler Kev began his project in 2020 using his contacts in the construction trade to source materials to build a man cave with a traditional 'Working Men's Club' look. Kev said he was inspired to replicate the atmosphere of the "old school" boozers his parents would take him to as a child.
‘A cheap taxi ride home’
The dad-of-two said: "I remember my dad taking me into the local working men’s club. I have fond memories of that such as the cigar smoke and pints being poured. I think those kind of pubs have a lot more character so I thought why not stick one in the back garden.”
The realistic boozer even has Stella, Fosters, Guinness and Carlsberg on tap, and stocks a range of spirits and bottled drinks. He jokes: “It's a cheap taxi ride home."
Pub Shed Of The Year winner
As well as sourcing materials through contacts Kev would find items on Gumtree - including the amazing ornate bar which cost £1,500 instead of its £16,000 RRP. The project took Kev six weeks to complete, which was mostly during the lockdown in 2020. He added: “The pub name in Shaun of the Dead - albeit a different pandemic - was also called The Winchester."
Kev said he was ‘gobsmacked’ to even be shortlisted - after beating off over 1,000 other contestants in this year’s Pub Shed of the Year contest, to crowned winner on Saturday (17/8).
Twofatblokes.co.uk bar signs runs the annual competition for back garden publicans to enter the converted Pub Shed of The Year. Ashley Turner, from Two Fat Blokes Bar Signs, said: "The sheer quality of the bars entered has been staggering, judging which three to put to the public vote was very difficult. The Winchester for my money is a worthy winner of Pub Shed Of The Year 2024. The winner was announced live on Ngageradio.co.uk.
