Watch bodycam footage of the moment a drug dealer, who was wanted on recall to prison, and was in possession of a knife and tear gas, was arrested after running from police.

On June 29, George Tetzlaff, who was wanted on recall to prison, was arrested after officers attended a report of a sighting of him. Tetzlaff tried to run away but was detained by police and arrested for the recall.

On searching Tetzlaff and his bag, officers found a lock knife, clear empty snap bags, CS gas and cash. As Tetzlaff was being booked into the custody suite, officers saw a message on his phone relating to drug supply.

George Tetzlaff. | South Wales Police

George Tetzlaff, 26, from Swansea was charged with multiple offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A - namely cocaine, possession of criminal property, possession of a bladed article and possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid or gas.