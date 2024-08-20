CCTV shows the moment a man robbed a Greggs food counter - threatening to stab staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
On June 8 2024, James McKernan entered Greggs on Adare Street in Bridgend, Wales and took food from the counters before putting it in his bag. McKernan then made threats towards staff members that if they tried to stop him, he would stab them, before leaving the shop without paying.
Using CCTV, officers tracked McKernan and arrested him at Bridgend train station. He was found not to have any offensive weapons on him but was still in possession of the food he had stolen from the store.
James McKernan, 26, from Bridgend, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on August 6 after pleading guilty to robbery on July 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.