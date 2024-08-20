This video More videos

Watch CCTV of the moment a man robbed a Greggs food counter - threatening to stab staff if they tried to stop him.

On June 8 2024, James McKernan entered Greggs on Adare Street in Bridgend, Wales and took food from the counters before putting it in his bag. McKernan then made threats towards staff members that if they tried to stop him, he would stab them, before leaving the shop without paying.

Using CCTV, officers tracked McKernan and arrested him at Bridgend train station. He was found not to have any offensive weapons on him but was still in possession of the food he had stolen from the store.