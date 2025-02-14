Rotherham Titans lock horns with the team that loves an upset

Rotherham Titans on the way to defeat against Bishop's Stortford at Clifton Lane in October. Picture by Gareth Siddons

THE only visiting team to win at Clifton Lane in the last two years stand between Rotherham Titans and a 15th win of the season tomorrow.

​Bishop’s Stortford ran in five first-half tries to stun the Titans 45-34 back in October.

The Hertfordshire club also did Rotherham a huge favour by beating overnight leaders Rams on their own patch last weekend.

It means Titans now trail Rams by only three points with a game in hand which is away to Esher next Saturday.

First though is a tricky assignment at Silver Leys.

"The first time we played Stortford there were some big moments in that game,” said director of rugby Harvey Biljon. "For us to come away with a losing bonus point after having to try and get back from so many points down shows it is going to be a tough task.”

Rotherham need to have more bodies fit and available after absentees robbed them of their usual cohesion against Leicester Lions last week.

There was a makeshift half-back pairing in James Naylor and Jack Townend.

Despite having had only a couple of training sessions, new wing Calum Barrett had to be catapulted straight in after a spelling playing in Australia while another new signing, Eoin Harrison from Darlington Mowden Park, took his place in a front row shorn of the sick Charlie Capps.

Try scorer Travis Gordon reflected: “When we did what we had to do, it worked. When we started drifting away from it we let them back into the game. The boys still put in a hell of a good defensive shift. We’ve been working on our defence in training and it is starting to show in matches.”

Bishop’s Stortford had lost four on the spin before last week’s shock result but Rams won only 10-6 there in the autumn and the new leaders, Richmond, conceded 31 points there on the way to a victory there two weeks later.

Added Gordon: "We've got two straight away games now and obviously the travel and all of that stuff does add a different perspective. We have travelled well in the past and if we control our game then everything else looks after itself.

"Promotion? We don’t really talk about it. All we talk about is next week’s job and once that’s done we review it and move onto the next.”

KO is 3pm and the match is screened live in the clubhouse for those who can’t travel.