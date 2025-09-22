Rotherham Titans continue impressive start to season with six-try away show

Morgan Veness was among Rotherham Titans' try scorers in the victory away to Clifton.

ROTHERHAM Titans go into Saturday’s home against Bishop’s Stortford chasing a fourth win from four.

Titans overpowered Clifton 40-15 down in Bristol on Saturday to register their third bonus-point victory.

They are one of four teams in National One with three wins from three alongside Plymouth Albion, Rosslyn Park and Blackheath.

Rotherham’s dominance up front was the foundation for the latest victory and the backs weighed in with some tidy finishes.

Newly promoted Clifton dug in to limit them to a relatively modest 14-5 lead at half time forged by scores from hooker Morgan Veness and wing Jackson Barling.

Titans pulled away to win comfortably thanks to two quick tries from full-back Isaac Shaw and a penalty try.

A late score from Barling took the try tally to six while Lloyd Hayes kicked the rest of the points to put him top of the early Leading Points Scorers chart.

Clifton’s replies came from back row Jay Evans and front row Tom Anderson before former Titans man Ricky Cano went over off the last play

Kick-off at Clifton Lane on Saturday is 2pm.