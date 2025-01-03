Tributes paid after death of former Rotherham Rugby Club promotion winner Steve Worrall

Steve Worrall on the ball for Rotherham back in the 1990s

AN important player in the rise of Rotherham Rugby Club has died.

Steve Worrall played for seven years from 1989-1996, helping its progress through up leagues which eventually led to promotion to the Premiership.

Steve was heavily involved with the RAF, serving for more than 35 years and was awarded an MBE in 2011.

Rotherham Rugby Club said: “Steve Worrall was a great scrum-half and a good servant to the club and we are very saddened to hear the news.”

Steve Worrall in action for Rotherham in 1994

His former Rotherham team-mate, Craig West, said: “Steve was a lovely lad and a good player.

"As the years went on we had players come in with lots of good experience and Steve was one of them. Just having his presence improved things a lot and he had good connections and friendships within rugby locally.

"He was a big part of the rise of Rotherham Rugby Club and he will be sadly missed.”

Steve arrived at Clifton Lane soon after the arrival of Kevin Plant and went on to make nearly 70 appearances, scoring 222 points.

In later years he moved into coaching.

He spent several years as a coach at North Walsham RFC and Peterborough RUFC and as a player, head coach, and assistant director of Rugby with the Royal Air Force Rugby Union.

Steve also had two spells at Weston-super-Mare RFC, returning to take charge as recently as two months ago.

Funeral details will be made public in due course.