THUMBS-UP: Tickhill players savour their big win over York CC in the National Cup

​A CRICKET club is celebrating one of the finest days in its history after a stunning win in a nationwide cup competition.

Tickhill CC beat ex-champions York in front of a big crowd at their ground at Alderson Drive on Sunday in the ECB National Cup.

The hosts made 211-6 to set up the upset and completed it by bowling out their visitors 43 runs short, edging the victors nearer to the grand final.

“York are one of the strongest sides in the country,” said Tickhill skipper Jimmy Stuart. “They get county cricket played there and they have won this competition a couple of times in the last ten years, so to beat them was great.

Tickhill skipper James Stuart.

“It was one of the best days Tickhill have ever had.”

York had Yorkshire's Will Fraine in their ranks as well as overseas Breydan Schaper from South Africa.

Despite missing three players, Tickhill had enough to win comfortably.

Opening pair Ross Diver (72) and James Morgan (40) put on more than 100 for the first wicket to provide the basis for a decent total.

York then lost all their top four with only 45 on the board and that proved crucial in the end.

Runners-up in the last two years in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, Tickhill want to go one better this summer as well as having a really strong tilt at the National Cup.

“We said at the start of the year we wanted to focus on the league and the National Cup,” said Stuart.

“We have maybe not taken it as seriously before and been knocked out early but we thought this year we’d really go for it. It’s a big competition to win.

“Of course, with it being national and with us being only a village club traditionally you think you’re never going to win it, but we are giving it a right good go.”

Tickhill’s victory, in their Group B semi-final, means they will get a home tie in the Group final.

Added Jimmy: “We are now four wins off getting to the final and we have beaten two of the previous winners (York and Richmond) in the last couple of rounds.

“I wouldn’t want to play us, put it that way.”

