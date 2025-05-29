The lights stay on as Moorgate tennis ladies get to close out a match

Winning return: Moorgate ladies saw out a good victory with no issues this time

A TENNIS team managed to play their match to a conclusion free of floodlight frustrations.

Moorgate B travelled to face Hallamshire F in the Sheffield and District Ladies League hoping for a trouble-free night after their game at Rustlings the previous week was cut short due to restraints on the use of floodlights at 9pm.

A close first round saw a win for Diane Watson and Liz Oxley, coupled with a defeat for Rachael Hodge and Carol Himsworth, gave Moorgate a three-game edge going into the second round which they duly converted into a 3-1 win as both pairs recorded easy victories in the Division Five fixture.

In Division 1, Moorgate A entertained a very strong Hallamshire A team and despite the best efforts of Kerrie Wishart/Awema Njalale and Jayne Evans/Faye Sharpe they fell to a 4-0 defeat.

In the Works League Cup there was a surprise home defeat for Moorgate B against Stocksbridge B despite Alan Dobson/Dave Hardy and Harvey Sutton/Lee Hepplestone beating the visitors second pair. Both pairs were beaten by the first pair and lost on games countback.

On the adjoining courts, Moorgate C played hosts to a strong Hackenthorpe team and despite the best efforts of Paul Wilman/Steve Dawson and Abdul Rehman/Steve Judge the visitors ran out comfortable 4-0 victors.

Back in the S & D, the Midweek Mixed produced three good matches, with the top honours going to the C team at home to Rustlings B in Division 3 as Jacob Porter and Debbie Johnson produced two excellent displays and were backed up by a hard-fought win for Todd Sweeney and Jan Gaynor, giving Moorgate a 3-1 win against a strong team.

In Division 2, Moorgate B travelled to face Brentwood B and two excellent victories for Cameron Wood/Faye Sharpe gave them a chance at a win but unfortunately two heavy defeats for Dave Mangham and Ada Wood saw the home team prevail on games countback.

Moorgate A entertained a strong Beauchief A side in a Division One tussle full of great tennis.

The visitors’ first pair were just too good for Emily Busby/Adam Butcher and Gary Bridgeman/Georgina Taylor and despite a close defeat for Emily and Adam, coupled with a good win for Gary and Georgina, the match ended in a 3-1 defeat.