TOP TIP: Taz Nadeem (right) with Teagn Stott

VETERAN boxing coach Glyn Rhodes predicts a long and exciting career ahead for Rotherham’s Taz Nadeem.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old from Moorgate is only two bouts into his professional career, but he caught the eye with a savage knockout on his debut at the Magna Centre in April.

Since then he has recorded a points win at the iconic York Hall, Bethnal Green, but clearly has much to learn at the start of a promising journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light heavyweight Taz, whose day job is that of a butcher in Masbrough, put his skills to the test last week in a sparring session at Rhodes’ Sheffield Boxing Centre, (SBC) in Hillsborough.

The Jamie Kennedy-trained fighter traded leather with promising England Boxing's 6ft 4ins amateur asset Teagn Stot, who won the 2024 Senior Elite National Final recently.

There was a huge height disparity, which made for an interesting contest, said Rhodes.

“Taz made a great impression when he was with us, he must be the most respectful kid I have ever come across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw what he could do on video (decking Sergey Bannov in the first round) that he could destroy opponents and that he is a real powerhouse.

“I thought Teagn handled him well, he is a lot taller but the same weight.

“Teagn was elusive and the spar developed into something of a chess match.

“It will do them both a lot of good.

“Teagn is probably the biggest guy in our gym so to come up against another boxer who is so strong will help him as part of his education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes said he would keep an eye on Taz’s progress in the paid ranks.

“I hope he goes on to have a long and rewarding career, he is only new to the sport but it would be great if he flourished in it.”The SBC trainer isn’t the only person who thinks Taz could blossom.

Rotherham-based trainer and pundit Dave Coldwell, who watched him from ringside at Bethnal Green, has described the one-time weightlifter as “raw” and in need of some subtleties coaching into him, but showed potential.

The former Clifton School pupil ventured into boxing as a change in pace from the CrossFit discipline.

His next scrap is likely to be part of Izzy Asif’s next promotion in Sheffield in September.