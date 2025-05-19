Swallownest FC digests shock switch from the Northern Counties East League

Moving leagues: Swallownest in action against last season.

SWALLOWNEST FC say a Football Association decision to move them into a new league for the 2025/26 season came as a “massive surprise”.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA’s constitutions for the 2025-26 campaign have taken the club out of the Northern Counties East League and into the United Counties League.

The switch will see Swall compete at the same level next season but venture into unfamiliar territory to play the likes of Coalville Town, Southwell City, Sandiacre Town and West Bridgeford Colts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair Louise Pink said: "If we had had any kind of inclination we might be moved then we might have been able to start preparing. It came as a massive surprise and a shock really.

Home ground: Miners Welfare Ground, home of Swallownest FC

"We know other clubs can ask to be moved but we certainly didn’t do that.

"We have just had our best finish for ages. We were ready to get preparing for pre-season and now it’s a slightly nuanced conversation with management and players.”

In terms of distance of away games, Swallownest will be travelling a similar number of miles to what they have done in the NCEL for the last seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary Andrew Skelton said: “There is very little difference. We will just happen to be going south on the M1 rather than north on the M1.

Rivals: Swallownest's local derby away to Maltby Main last term

"Unfortunately for us we’ve got quite a few players who are based Leeds way so for them it will make a significant difference.

"It’s going to be a challenge but the biggest shame for us is that it takes us away from the other South Yorkshire teams.

"We survive on home gate crowds. A 20 or 30 drop in the crowds for us could be massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You build relationships with the committees and the management of those clubs and you support each other. It leaves a little bit of a sour taste but we’ll see what happens.”

His thoughts were echoed by Louise.

“The ‘derbies’ for us now are going to be Dronfield, Staveley and then potentially the two Retford teams.

"Some of our new opponents edge towards Leicestershire and some are going to be a challenge. You can imagine a Tuesday night in December, going down to Coalville. Equally, Tuesday night away to Louth in December in the NCEL is also difficult.

“There will be quite a few former NCEL teams in our division and it is always nice to go to new grounds. The concern for us is the home crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are the only Yorkshire team in our new division. Least season we had Dearne and Maltby, and they are big crowds for us. That’s what keeps us going.”

Swallownest say they have had a warm welcome from the new league but could find themselves back in the NCEL at some point in future one way or another, based upon their geography.

Added Louise: "It is important to stress that the standard of football is going to be equal to the NCEL. This is not a demotion.”

The UCL Division One line-up, subject to appeals and amendments, is: Clifton All Whites, Clipstone, Coalville Town, Dronfield Town, Dunkirk, FCV Grace Dieu, Gedling MW, Holwell Sports, Pinxton, Radford, Rainworth MW, Retford, Retford United, Sandiacre Town, Shirebrook Town, Sleaford Town, South Normanton Athletic, Southwell City, Stapleford Town, Staveley MW, Swallownest, West Bridgford Colts.