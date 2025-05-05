Success for Jessie and Poppy Lane, the sisters with a shared love of golf
Jessie and Poppy Lane have qualified for the Champion of Champions World Golf Junior Championships in July in Northern Ireland.
The Wath youngsters did so after performing well on the Ping Junior Tour.
"For one of them to get through is great. For both of the them to do it is fantastic,” said dad Ross.
A regular at Waterfront Golf Club, he introduced them to the sport at a young age.
He said: “I have been a member for a fair few years and when they were little I used to go there and hit balls so I got them some little clubs and took them along and got them into it.
"They started having lessons from five and now Jessie is 12 and Poppy is ten and they’ve took to it like ducks to water.
"They’re mad on their golf. I don’t really push them. It’s the girls who want to do it all.”
Wath Academy pupil Jessie is a 9 handicap. She was part of the Waterfront team that won the Home Nations Junior Championship recently. Poppy plays off 23 and attends Wath Central Primary School.
The pair will take their place among more than 250 qualifiers from more than 40 countries at the big event at the 5 Star Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen.
“It’s going to be exciting and the girls are really looking forward to it,” added Ross.
