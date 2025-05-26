Six-round screen test hits the spot for Rotherham boxer Taz Nadeem

Under the lights: Taz Nadeem on his way to victory at Doncaster. Pic courtesy of GBM Sports

A LOT of fight fans have been getting very excited about Rotherham mauler Taz Nadeem, speculating how far his heavy-punching style can take him up the boxing ladder.

But the athlete himself – and more importantly, his team – harbour more measured expectations.

They recognise he is still a rookie at the professional game and needs time and experience to become the all-rounder who can eventually compete for titles.

In other words, every day is a school day for the 25-year-old Afghan-born super middleweight, who lives in Moorgate and works as a butcher in Masbrough.

Big stage: Rotherham's Ellie Hellewell wins at Doncaster. Pic courtesy of GBM Sports.JPG

And last Friday's bout, on the Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann TV bill at Doncaster Rovers' stadium, was part of that education.

While Taz didn't get the chance to add a fourth KO scalp to his six-bout record, he got his first six rounds under his belt on a high-pressure TV bill, presented by GBM Sports.

The 37-fight Bahadur Karami, a 33-year-old Iranian living in Manchester, hadn't come across the Pennines to give Nadeem another early night.

And the Rotherham man soon found out he was battling against someone so much more versatile and dangerous than previous opponents.

Job done: Taz Nadeem and team at Doncaster. Pic courtesy of GBM Sports.JPG

There was no question that Nadeem's work was the tidiest, with the Iranian utilising a largely ineffective slapping style.

Taz did have to absorb a few punches in the third but he rallied with some strong body shots.

The South Yorkshireman was happy with his performance against a man he admiringly described as a beast, insisting: "It is the sport of boxing; not knocking people out!

"He is strong, he has boxed everybody. He's tough, former champions didn't knock him out.

"I felt I got some really good shots out and paced myself."

A round one KO – which he has achieved on three previous occasions – would have been nice but the six-round education was special, he said.

Now he wants more of the same "to bring out the best of me," as he further builds his profile.

His coach Jamie Kennedy said it was "a great six rounds" for his man.

"We had talked about a points win being valuable in his career," he said.

The pair had previously thought long and hard before choosing Karami as an opponent over his first six rounds.

While the tall Iranian had a losing record, he had only been stopped twice in 37 fights and had shared the ring with some quality boxers, including Shakan Pitters.

"When we got the name we knew it was a name that would come but not perhaps as early," said Jamie.

"We got the choice to wait but wanted the step-up so we were excited. Six rounds of learning is exactly what we needed. Taz can’t wait to go again."

Also on the GBM bill, Rotherham super bantam southpaw Ellie Hellewell, 24, outpointed Stevi Levy, from Kings Lynn, Norfolk.

Ellie said it had been an incredible "buzz" to take part in the outdoor show and was proud to have been a competitor on the stacked bill.

"It’s surreal the support I’ve got from everyone, whether that’s friends, family, sponsors, or people that just enjoyed the fight. I am grateful for every single one," she said.

Levy later said she thought she'd done enough to win.

"I think I won a close fight but think I nicked it a lot of shots caught on my gloves followed by cheers from her corner – very frustrating.

"(It) was a very competitive fight but feel I’m on the end of a bad decision."