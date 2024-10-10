Relaxing days at Wickersley Village Bowing Club

​A BOWLING club is doing its best to keep the gentle game alive in Rotherham.

Wickersley Village Bowling Club has enjoyed a successful season on and off the green and has welcomed new converts, some in their 20s.

Its Saturday Morning Social has been the catalyst for the success.

“People walked through the gates as beginners three years ago and after plenty of fun, laughs and instruction, they are seeing progress,” said Bert Palmer, a long-standing roller.

ALL SMILES: Bert Palmer (far left) with "Ducklings" from Wickersley Village Bowling Club

“Up to 14 come every Saturday morning and ten now play in league competitions and two of them are captains.

“I can’t emphasise enough how bowls helps your mental health and social being.”

Wickersley have won the Jubilee Cup and Rotherham Saturday League and has a healthy band of “Ducklings” bowlers.

A replacement water pump has been installed at its base in Wickersley Park thanks to the fund-raising efforts of secretary Barry Ardron and Keith Bates and volunteers. There have also been donations from local businesses.

“LIke most bowling clubs, everything, including upkeep and maintenance, has to be done by members now,” said Bert. “We can’t afford to get contractors in.”

He is looking for more beginners to give bowls a try, no matter what their age.

Burt added: “Bowls can be enjoyed no matter what your time of life. We’ve had two or three people come along in their late 20s and one was as young as 22.

“We are an up and coming village bowling club but we also really want to keep bowls going in Rotherham.

“Clubs do a hell of a lot of good.”

Anyone interested in trying out bowls can call Bert on 01709 511770.