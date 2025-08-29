Salute as newcomers Waverley crowned champions in first Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League season

Waverley CC first team

NEW champions Waverley were saluted for a great effort after marking their first season in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League with a league title.

The Rotherham club, formed five years ago, have won all 18 of its completed games to win Division Six in style after joining from the Yorkshire and Derbyshire League.

Waverley’s second team has also won a promotion, from Division Nine.

“A main thing is that our core players have played every match,” said secretary and player Nidheesh Alukkal. “They know their roles and when the team is struggling they know what to do in terms of building partnerships and things like that.

Waverley's Nidheesh Alukkal (right) and Shuaib Mammu. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"A few matches were close but we held our nerve to come through them.

"We did lose the Billy Oates Cup final (to Green Moor). We tried to mix first and second teamers for that one to give players the exposure and it was really close.”

Waverley, who play their home games at Totley CC, confirmed promotion after seeing off nearest challengers Thorpe Hesley B and then Whitley Hall thirds last weekend.

Arun HariKumar (49) helped them to 148-9 against Thorpe then Alukkal took 4-30 to hold the visitors to 139-9 in reply.

Promotion winners Waverley's Sajid Hussain in Yorkshire Southern Premier League action against Scholes & Harley

Vishnu Ajith top-scored in Waversley’s 258-8 on Sunday before Whitley Hall closed well short on 197-7 in reply.

Waverley have three games left, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Green Moor before their move into Division Five.

"Apart from a few matches, most have been one-sided. I hope we will get more competitive games in the higher section,” added Nidheesh.

Waverley seconds bowled out Scholes and Harley B for 107 then Akhil Babu was 59 not out in their nine-wicket win.

Back in Division Six, Scholes & Harley remain in mid-table after they were shot out by bottom club Darfield 2nds for 91 in a defeat by six wickets.

Mexborough are ten points from safety after ending 157-9 away to Millhouses in a loss by four wickets.

In the Premier Division, improving Wickersley pulled eight points above the safety line with three games to by seeing off relegation rivals Barnsley at Northfield Lane.

Vishvaraj Jadeja (51), Abdul Qayoom (66) and Hamzah Younis (52) took the hosts to 248 all out and skipper Iftikhar Afzal then took 6-27 to get Barnsley all back for 169.

Second-top Collegiate are the visitors on Saturday before a trip to Tickhill and a potentially vital finale at home to Shiregreen, currently second bottom.

Mid-table Tickhill had 50 from skipper Ross Diver (50) and a super 119 not out from Joel Whelan as they stacked up 252-8 and then got Cawthorne all out for 141, Liam Johnson snapping up 5-46 and Josh Court 4-29.

Division Two survival is still on for Thorpe Hesley, although they’re 14 points shy of safety with three matches to go.

They dismissed relegated Sheffield United for 187 at Smithywood Road, Motiullah Stanzikai hitting with 67, before Rashid Eddy (57) led Thorpe to a three-wicket win.

Whiston Forge lost their outright lead at the top of Division Five after managing only 162-8 away to lowly Penistone 2nds, who won by three wickets.

Maltby, a distant fifth, had an unbeaten 95 from Ali Anthony in their 215-9 at Hallam 3rds. Peter Brewster (5-45) and Lewis Kettleborough (4-40) then combined to bowl Hallam out for 183 in reply.