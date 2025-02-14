Rotherham United Women FC look at requirements for National League

Goal for Rotherham United Women in the League Cup defeat of New Bradwell St Peter. Photo by Alex Roebuck

​ROTHERHAM United Women FC are investigating what changes will have to be made to make the club fit for a move up to the National League.

The in-form Millers play in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division and have risen to the fringes of the top three.

While they still have plenty to do to claim the one and only promotion place, the club needs to make sure the infrastructure is in place to help it make a step up.

The women play their home games at Roundwood, home of Parkgate FC.

First team manager Adam Rawlings said: “Whether or not the ground is up to National League is something we are grappling with at the minute and we had a meeting about it this week.

"We’ll have to look at the regulations but we could try and move some of our games to the New York Stadium in the event we did go up.

"People are working hard behind the scenes to figure out.”

Rotherham are five points behind leaders Sheffield FC with a game in hand.

"Sheffield have lost quite a few people so we’ll see how they get on,” said Adam, who took over in the autumn.

"There’s still an outside chance for us.”

The free-scoring Millers reached the semi-finals of the League Cup by beating New Bradwell St Peter Ladies, from Milton Keynes, 4-1 at Roundwood on Sunday. It was their third straight win.

Lexie Butterworth continued her own recent scoring streak, adding two more to her season's tally in the first half, while defenders Amy Nowell and Sidni Simmons netted in the second half.

​”The team we played are from the team below. It wasn’t too challenging but we were able to rotate a few,” added Rawlings.

"The draw for the semi-finals is next week and obviously it would be great to get to a final.

"To get from where we were to where we are now is pretty impressive. We’re in a good place.

"The difficult part now is keeping it all going and staying focussed.”

Rotherham host Anstey Nomads on Sunday (2pm).