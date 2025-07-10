Rotherham Titans seek two more additions to 2025/26 playing squad

Rotherham Titans DoR Harvey Biljon puts the players through their paces at pre-season training. PIctures by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Titans need only two more pieces for their squad jigsaw in order to be fully prepared for the new season.

It has been a busy close season at Clifton Lane, with around 15 new faces signing in.

They are already working and getting integrated into the existing group under the watch of Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon and his colleagues.

The players will soon complete their first four-week block of summer training ahead of the National One kick-off in early September.

Rotherham Titans go through passing drills at Clifton Lane

It is a long and punishing season and Rotherham will need the numbers and the depth if they’re to match or improve upon last term’s third-placed finish.

But with the start less than two months away, Titans are close to have a playing group they can go to war with.

"I think on the whole the squad is in a stronger position than it was 12 months ago,” said Biljon. "There are two positions to go and if we can strengthen them I think we’ll be in a good place.

"Although there has been a lot of new additions, what I like about all our new signings is that they have wanted to come to Rotherham.

Summer shuttle runs for the Rotherham Titans squad. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"They want to challenge themselves at the next level and they are enjoying the coaching.”

The latest batch of arrivals include Xavier Valentine, a tight-head prop from Nottingham.

"I think Xav will be a good addition. He has lots of Championship experience and he is still a young man,” said Biljon.

"He will really compete in that tight-head position with Andrew Foster and another of our newcomers, Tom Bairstow. We are lucky in that Xavier is bringing a bit of leadership with him too.”

Hot work: Rotherham Titans players take a breather in pre-season training

Additions are being made to the backs division with one eye on versatility.

Will Metcalfe is back at Clifton Lane for a second spell and although the club sees him as a no.9, he can do a job on the wing.

Adding to the half-back options is Singen Broad, a South African scrum-half who has honed his game in Scotland and can cover more than one position.

Those two will give competition to JB Bruzulier for the 9 shirt.

In the midfield there’s a new contender in Mitchell Lacy-Babalola, fresh from university rugby.

He has impressed at training so far with his commitment to doing extras and is expected to push the likes of top points scorer Lloyd Hayes and the revitalised Jamie Cooke.

Two players have come in from Sheffield Tigers.

James Norman has been a stand-out wing in National Two North while his clubmate Will Baker can do a job at 10 or 15.

"To be honest I didn’t know what to expect of Will but he has impressed in training,” said Biljon.

"He has a broad skill set and we need to drive consistency into his game because he has a good rugby understanding.

"As for James, he has played well for Yorkshire and is ready to challenge himself at this level for the first time so it will be interesting to see how he goes.”

Titans have three Friday night home friendlies (all 7.30pm) against Hull Ionians (August 15), Sheffield RUFC (August 22) and Durham University (August 29) before their Nat One opener away to Sale FC on September 6.