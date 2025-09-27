Rotherham Titans make a statement with 11-try win over Bishop's Stortford

Jackson Barling stretches over for the first of his two tries for Rotherham Titans against Bishop's Stortford.

RED hot Rotherham Titans served further notice of their intentions this season with a thumping win at Clifton Lane.

They swamped Bishop’s Stortford 71-12 and ran in 11 tries with a near perfect performance.

The victory, their fourth from four, took them to the top of National One on points difference from Plymouth Albion and Rosslyn Park, the visitors in two weeks’ time.

Bishop’s Stortford had won on their last two trips but weren’t given a sniff this time by a relentless Rotherham team.

Rotherham Titans centre Travis Gordon takes the game to Bishop's Stortford. Picures by Kerrie Beddows

They dominated up front and the backs capitalised with some clinical scores all allied to some uncompromising defensive work right to the last.

Full-back Isaac Shaw staked a strong claim to the Man of the Match award.

He said: "Rugby doesn’t stop at 40 minutes. You go for the full 80. It’s about how hard you want to work and how hard you want to defend. We call it ‘Titans pressure’.

“We worked for the full 80 today and I’m really proud of the team”

Rotherham Titans full-back Isaac Shaw is tackled in the big win over Bisholp's Stortford. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Tries from Jackson Barling, centre Travis Gordon, wing Mitchell Lacey-Babalola and a brace from JB Bruzulier on his 33rd birthday helped pull out a 33-7 lead by half time.

The intensity levels didn’t drop in the second half.

Lloyd Hayes, Callum Bustin and hooker Morgan Veness all crossed in a ten-minute spell to bring up the half-century of points and Stortford looked a beaten team long before gloss was added to the scoreline by further touchdowns from Barling, Lacey-Babalola and Bustin. Hayes landed eight conversions.

The visitors’ consolation was a try at the end of each half from scrum-half Chris Bolton and wing Jake Morris.

Titans team chief Harvey Biljon said: “I was still frustrated about the two tries we conceded – that’s not going to change – but I was delighted with the attitude of the players

"We were playing a team who have the ability to be a top-four side and our players were up for it. Right at the end we were still defending on the line even though the game was over.

“The forwards and backs and sharing the balance in attack and we were also lucky today in that we could go out and play.”

Rotherham will chase a fifth straight bonus point win away to Leicester Lions next Saturday (2pm).

