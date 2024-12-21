Rotherham Titans prop Charlie Capps tries to make ground against Darlington Mowden Park. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Titans were given a thorough workout by lowly Darlington Mowden Park before signing off 2024 on a winning note.

Titans came through 29-14 after ending the first half level against opponents who belied their lowly position in National One.

Rotherham team chief Harvey Biljon said: "We all thought this was going to be a tricky fixture. In our preview we showed the league table and where we are and where Darlington are. Everyone just assumes.

“DMP came here and gave us a battle. They scrapped for absolutely everything and we had to work hard for the victory.”

Lloyd Hayes scores Rotherham Titans' first try against Darlington Mowden Park. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Lloyd Hayes scored and converted his own try to give Rotherham an early advantage but their normal cohesion was missing.

Oscar Usher’s converted try levelled the scores and Darlington were held up over the try line right on half time.

With the advantage of the slope and the wind in the second half, Titans reclaimed the lead when the excellent JB Bruzulier’s long miss-pass gave Tomasi Tanumi a walk-in in from close range.

Mowden Park pulled level again with a converted score from Max Fraine before Rotherham’s extra quality finally showed.

Rotherham Titans try scorer Tomasi Tanumi drives in against Darlington Mowden Park.

A Hayes’ penalty nudged them into the lead before Bruzulier sniped over twice from close in – the second time off the last play of the game – to secure a four-try bonus point.

Added Biljon: "With a team that’s growing and has confidence, they find a way to go and get the bonus point and that’s what we did

"Right now, at the end of a long year, that five points is a big one for us.”

Titans end the year in third place, just four points behind leaders Richmond, who lost their unbeaten record to Rosslyn Park.

Rotherham now have two weeks off for Christmas before the next game away to Esher on January 11.