Rotherham Running Club contingent work up a sweat near and far
A strong contingent went to the Chesterfield 10k where Pete Freeman led the club home with a fantastic time of 50:23.
In blistering heat, James Broadhead finished in 53.55 with the ever improving Liam Amendola crossing in 57.23. Max Ramsden (1hr) had a great run and Sarah Meyers timed 1:09.
Further south, it was a family affair at the Oxford 10k as Adam Wright (50:41) claimed bragging rights and Angela Wright crossed in 1:17.00. Making her debut at the distance Abbygale Wright posted a fantastic 1:34.00.
In the Furty Furlong off-road race at Barnsley, April Farthing (37:57) continued to impress and Sandra Ford (34:50) was in the prizes again, claiming second place in her age category.
A superb PB was the reward for Harry McGregor as he travelled over to Denmark for the Copenhagen Marathon, crossing in 2hr54mins, while Laura Mann – just two weeks after a superb effort at the London Marathon – cruised round in 3hrs32mins.
Closer to home in the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon Chris Hall finished in 4hrs41mins.