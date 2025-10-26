Return to Clifton Lane brings it all back for former Rotherham rugby favourite Chris Johnson

Good to be back: Chris Johnson at Clifton Lane

A PLAYER from Rotherham Rugby Club’s glorious past got a warm welcome when he returned to Clifton Lane, the scene of the happiest years of his career.

Chris Johnson took in the Titans’ match against Tonbridge Juddians on Saturday, more than 20 years since he made his last appearance.

The popular hooker and captain turned out more than 100 times for Roth’ from 2000-2004, starting and ending in the Premiership and winning two second-tier titles in between as well as the Powergen Shield at Twickenham.

Accompanied by his daughter Molly, Chris bumped into old friends.

Leader: Chris Johnson during his playing days with Rotherham

“The club, the ground, everything is the same,” he said, pausing for a word with the Advertiser.

"As I was saying to Molly as we were on the journey up, Rotherham was the happiest time of my rugby playing life.

"So much of that is down to how welcome people made us and seeing Lenny and Karen (Rimmington) and people like that.

"I’d been back in the ground half an hour and it’s like I’d never been away.”

Winner: Chris Johnson lifts the Powergen Shield after the win over Exeter at Twickenham in 2002

“CJ” played in Europe for Rotherham and at the biggest grounds in the domestic game. There were two relegations from the top flight and a temporary move to Millmoor, but the good outweighed the bad.

He recalled: "It was such an amazing experience, from being at Leicester and Northampton and then coming here when Rotherham were on the cusp of professional rugby in the Premiership.

"It was new for the club and a new experience for us players and everybody involved. It was like a learning journey.

"Of course it was difficult. There were some challenges and in 2004 when it started to crumble it was a real shame because there was so much heart in the club. But for a core of people like Mike Schmid and Mike Umaga, overall it was a wonderful experience.

"I’ll never forget when we played Leicester in my first season here when Martin Johnson etc walked into the clubhouse and all the fans were around. That is what rugby is all about. This is still the rugby that I started playing as an eight-year-old boy.”

After leaving Rotherham after their final Premiership match against Newcastle at the old Don Valley Stadium, Chris went on to play for Bedford before retiring due to knee injury at the age of 34.

He is now head of sport at King Edward’s School in Edgbaston. He lives near Lichfield and keeps tabs on Titans’ progress from afar.

"Even though I was only her for four years, my heart is in this place,” he added.

"To see the team doing well again is magnificent and it is still a community club, that’s the main thing.”