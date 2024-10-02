Curran Maguire is adapting to the physical demands of senior rugby at Rotherham Titans.

​GRADUATING from university to regular men’s rugby is no easy task but Curran Maguire is passing the examination so far.

Rotherham Titans’ new second row has played in all four league matches and has aches and pains on a Sunday to show for it.

But for the former Durham University scholar, three victories have provided something of a soother.

“In university rugby the average guy is ten kilos lighter,” he said, speaking after the recent win over Esher. “Everyone is able to go faster and keep up whereas senior rugby is a bit slower and a lot more physical. It’s big boys, big collisions.

“It’s a very different experience.”

Smiling, he added: “Tomorrow I won’t be able to reach anything from the top shelf at home. My arms will be staying firmly down by my side. The shoulders are very tight.”

Maguire has also spent time with York, Mowden Park and played in South Africa.

For one still so young he is coping with the physicality of senior combat quite well and says there are more improvements to come.

A graduate in computer science, Curran is looking for jobs in software development alongside his rugby commitments and his search is being helped by some “amazing” support from Lindsay Jones from the Titans Community Foundation.

In the meantime, he’s got plenty to occupy him helping his team-mates build on a promising start to life back in National One, tainted only by last weekend’s 21-17 defeat away to Sale FC.

He added: “It’s an exciting time to be a Rotherham Titan.”

Curran is one of several young players recruited by the club over the summer, mostly from Yorkshire, and they will be involved when the team looks to bounce back at home to Dings Crusaders on Saturday (2pm).

Forwards coach Matt Smith said: “It’s all about learning. Some of our players are so young and it’s their first experience at this level playing men’s rugby.

“We are blooding these young lads and they are going to be so much better for it.”