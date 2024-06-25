MATT SMITH: will concentrate on coaching Rotherham Titans' forwards next season

​MATT Smith has hung up his boots at Rotherham Titans – but the hard work has only just begun.

​The experienced second row has called time on his career after a string of injuries and has now accepted a request to become the club’s new forwards coach.

Although Smith has coached before, he has not done it to the highly modern standards of Harvey Biljon.

The former Championship title winner with Jersey Reds, who is now Titans’ rugby consultant, knows what he wants.

Harvey Biljon

“The big thing is working under Harvey,” said Smith.

“He has been really clear how he wants to approach training and it is a very different way to way I have trained before at club level.

“Trying to test myself to deliver that training is a challenge and I am excited about it.

“He wants sessions to make the lads feel like they are in a game.

Rotherham Titans celebrate promotion to National One for 2024/25

“It involves work straight from lineout to scrum to maul to kick and chase, incorporating all the facets forwards have to do these days.

"It’s modern and it makes sense.”

Smith has coached before in National One, promoted Rotherham’s destination next season, and done it successfully.

The difference this time is doing it with what will be a younger team.

“We’ve lost three experienced men from the pack in Matt Challinor, Gaz Denman and myself. That’s hundreds and hundreds of Premiership and Championship caps,” said Smith.

“The replacements are going to be younger and more raw and they’re going to need coaching. We can’t run before we can walk. We will have to work up to that level but in 12 to 18 months they will be there.”

Smith played for Leeds, Cornish Pirates and Doncaster as well as Rotherham.

He added: “I had just too many injuries and the match here against Leeds, when I came off with concussion, turned out to be my last.

“I’m happy with my playing career and what a way to go out, with promotion.

