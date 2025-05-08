Perfect time to get on a roll at Wickersley CI bowling club

Ready to roll: members old and new at Wickersley CI Bowling Club. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

A BOWLS club wants to swell its numbers now the new season is here.

Wickersley CI Bowling Club on Morthern Road at Wickersley is offering free tuition twice a week.

The gates will be open on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Fridays (10am-noon) for anyone who wants to give bowls a try.

"It’s a great time to get involved. The weather is improving and the birds are singing,” said Wickersley CI’s Norman Leighton.

"New people can just turn up on the day and we will be happy to supply them with any balls.

"They don’t need to bring any equipment, just enthusiasm.”

Bowls provides lasting benefits to mental and physical health.

The rules are simple, it is a gentle way to get exercise and the social side offers a chance to meet new friends.

Although traditionally a pastime for the over-55s, bowls does attract some younger people and the country’s international teams are largely made up of players under 40.