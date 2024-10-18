Junaid Bostan and his sister Rayya Pic by Mark Robinson, Matchroom

JUNAID Bostan hopes to end a frustrating 2024 on a high.

The unbeaten Rotherham super welterweight has been pitted against Argentinian knockout artist Maico Sommariva at Manchester Arena on October 26 in a short-notice fight.

The 22-year-old from Eastwood likes to be active and fought four times in 2023 to cement his place as one of Matchroom's most valuable prospects. But he's only had one fight so far this year, albeit an exciting eighth-round TKO of Essex's Jack Martin at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, in April.

Generally, Junaid admits it has been a frustrating period, but doesn't want to delve into the exact reasons why he's not been as busy.

Junaid Bostan and Gordie Russ II during their fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“It was an accumulation of things, but I just want to get past it,” he said about 2024's limited schedule. “It has been frustrating, however I have learned a lot this year. Being patient is probably the biggest thing I have had to learn but I'll be ready for this fight and ready for a big year next year.”

Seven-year pro Sommariva (33) from Cordoba, Argentina, has a reasonable won nine lost four drawn One record and has undisputed power in his punches – he has stopped all but one of the opponents he has beaten.

He has never fought away from Argentina though and has drawn one and lost two of his last three scraps.

“Technically, he is not the best but he's knocked out eight (KO rate of 88.89 per cent) so you have to respect that,” said Junaid. “He is a tough man, he is durable, can punch. I am going to have to be switched on and be diligent.

“One thing is for sure I am not planning on it going the full eight rounds.”

The former Clifton Community schoolboy said he was looking forward to his first professional bout in Manchester, at the Co-op Live Arena.

“I've always wanted to fight in Manchester. I have a lot of good memories of going there on summer holidays and I have got family there.

“Then, God willing, an English title opportunity in the New Year. And then on towards the British.”