“No-one has got the qualifying height so far but you never know what can happen on the day.

Adam Hague

​POLE Vaulter Adam Hague aims to take his career to new heights by winning a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The UK Athletics Championships in Manchester this weekend double up as trials for the games, giving the Rotherham athlete the chance to fulfil a life-long dream.

Hague won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while he admits there was a fall-back in his jumping after that, he hopes he is climbing back to form at the right time for Sunday’s competition.

GAMES GOAL: Adam Hague with long-time pole vaulting coach Trevor Fox

“Last year was alright, not spectacular,” said the 26-year-old. “I think the big year before, with the Commonwealth Games, took a lot out of me.

“I still managed to compete. I went to the European Team Championships and got a GB vest, which was really good, and this year started off really well.

“Very early I jumped 5.35m, higher than last year, so there’s been a lot of good progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three jumpers will be going for the two male Olympics vaulting places for Team GB

Harry Coppell and Owen Heard both competed at the Commonwealth Games, Coppell taking bronze behind Hague.

The other strong domestic competitor, Charlie Myers, is still vaulting but has moved to Australia and is not expected to return for this weekend’s competition, making it a three-way battle.

As always, the bar for qualification is set high.

Adam explained: “The ‘A’ Standard height, set by World Athletics, is 5.82. The UK standard, or ‘B’ standard if you like, is 5.74

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one has got the qualifying height so far but you never know what can happen on the day.

“It’s like any championships, you just try to raise your game and see what you can do and hopefully we can pull something out.”

So many athletes need work to supplement their income and Hague is no different.

He continues to combine his pole vaulting alongside his “day” job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m now working at Iceland,” he said. “The guy who is assistant manager went to the World Cross Country Championship back in his day so it’s good to work with someone who knows sport and why I sometimes need time off. I’m in a much better place in that respect.

“I work six-hour shifts and I can work them around my training, which is what I wanted and needed.”

The one constant in Hague’s career remains Trevor Fox, the veteran vaulting coach who has overseen his progress from boy to man.

The two enjoyed a great day in Birmingham two years ago when Hague leapt to Commonwealth silver but merely getting to the Olympics would be on a different scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working hard for it, I can assure you of that,” added Hague.

“I was on the long list for the European Championships, so I’m on the radar.

“I’ve just got to keep going and see what I can get out of it.