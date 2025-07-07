National League beckons in a "first" for Rotherham Hawks Basketball Club

Home court: Thomas Rotherham College

ROTHERHAM Hawks Basketball Club is to have a national level men’s team for the first time.

The club is entering a senior team into the National League next season, starting in the autumn.

It is a bold step for Hawks but also a justified one given its growth in recent times.

“We have enjoyed quite a few years of sustained growth so we thought this was the best time ever to have a men’s team in the Natonal League,” said men’s and U16s coach Sam Oakley.

“It shows kids a pathway into a senior team they can play for in the future whereas before we didn’t really have anything beyond youth level.

“It’s good for them to have that goal.”

Formed in the 1990s, Hawks are based at Thomas Rotherham College sports centre and attract hundreds of regulars to training sessions from U10s upwards.

The club has a team of nine coaches and participates in various leagues, including the junior national league.

Hawks will run U14s and U16s teams at national level next season alongside the men and has 15 players for each of the rosters.

The National League is split into regionalised Conferences at Rotherham’s entry point.

They will take their place in a section including City of Leeds, Cleveland, East Durham Lions, Lincolnshire Wildcats and Team Sunderland.

There are promotion play-offs for the teams that do well.

“We are going to see a lot of the A1 but we are looking forward to it. It’s a new challenge for us,” added Sam.

Hawks are looking for sponsors for new equipment.

Anyone interested in helping can search Rotherham Hawks on social media or visit https://www.rotherhamhawks.co.uk/contact