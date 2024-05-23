Rotherham United Women's manager Pete Jarvis holds court at AESSEAL New York Stadium

​ROTHERHAM United Women have their sights on another cup this weekend – and eventual promotion to the National League.

​The Millers have had a solid season in the East Midlands Regional League, finishing fourth in the Premier Division and retaining the #HerGameToo Shield by beating Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium last week, watched by a club record crowd of 1,502.

But a win over Kettering Town in the final of the League Plate at the home of Arnold Town FC on Sunday (11am) would be an even bigger indicator of progress.

Team manager Pete Jarvis said: “It’s a really good achievement to get to the final anyway the way that we have. Getting past Chesterfield in the semi-final was good.

SUNDAY BEST: Rotherham United Women with the #HerGameToo Shield Photo by JULIAN BARKER

“Another final is an excellent to round off the season but to go into the summer with the Plate will give us some momentum going into the next one.

"Everything at the club is going from strength to strength.

" We’ve just to move the club on to get promoted up to the National League, which is the next step for us now.”

Jarvis has established himself in the managerial role since joining the club early in February 2022 and intends being around to lead the club next term.

He added: “Where we are now compared to the start of the season, even 12 months ago, the performance levels then were completely different to where we are at the moment.