Moorgate beat Amy but not their opponents

Moorgate Tennis Club

ON a day when Storm Amy put paid to almost all Sheffield and District League matches, a combination of Moorgate Tennis Club’s new artificial grass courts, slightly better weather than forecast and the fortitude of all the players involved meant one match survived.

The Division 2 Mixed encounter between Moorgate B and Dore and Totley B went ahead and was played to a conclusion.

The Sheffield team were extremely strong and despite the best efforts of Todd Sweeney/Jan Gaynor, Joe Goodwin/Ada Wood and Mark Busby/Julia Firth, the visitors ran out 9-0 winners.

This weekend will hopefully see the remaining league matches played in decent weather on Saturday. The club’s Summer Club Championships are on Sunday.

Next week sees the start of the Winter League where once again Moorgate have outdone the rest of the district by putting out five teams for the second successive season.