Moorgate beat Amy but not their opponents

By John McGleave
Published 9th Oct 2025, 18:51 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 19:33 BST
Moorgate Tennis Clubplaceholder image
Moorgate Tennis Club
ON a day when Storm Amy put paid to almost all Sheffield and District League matches, a combination of Moorgate Tennis Club’s new artificial grass courts, slightly better weather than forecast and the fortitude of all the players involved meant one match survived.

The Division 2 Mixed encounter between Moorgate B and Dore and Totley B went ahead and was played to a conclusion.

The Sheffield team were extremely strong and despite the best efforts of Todd Sweeney/Jan Gaynor, Joe Goodwin/Ada Wood and Mark Busby/Julia Firth, the visitors ran out 9-0 winners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This weekend will hopefully see the remaining league matches played in decent weather on Saturday. The club’s Summer Club Championships are on Sunday.

Next week sees the start of the Winter League where once again Moorgate have outdone the rest of the district by putting out five teams for the second successive season.

Related topics:MoorgateStorm AmySheffield
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice