Moorgate beat Amy but not their opponents
The Division 2 Mixed encounter between Moorgate B and Dore and Totley B went ahead and was played to a conclusion.
The Sheffield team were extremely strong and despite the best efforts of Todd Sweeney/Jan Gaynor, Joe Goodwin/Ada Wood and Mark Busby/Julia Firth, the visitors ran out 9-0 winners.
This weekend will hopefully see the remaining league matches played in decent weather on Saturday. The club’s Summer Club Championships are on Sunday.
Next week sees the start of the Winter League where once again Moorgate have outdone the rest of the district by putting out five teams for the second successive season.