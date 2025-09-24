Junior Witter goes blue to honour Ricky Hatton
The gesture also nods to Hatton’s famous entrance music, “Blue Moon,” which became closely associated with the Manchester fighter.
Witter, who faced Hatton in the amateur ranks, spoke about the respect he had for the former rival.
“There was a lot of respect, there was a lot of love within what we are, who we are and what we achieved,” Witter told Boxing News, reflecting on their relationship.
In the years following their retirements, the two maintained a connection, discussing their experiences in boxing and the sport’s challenges.
Junior often changes his hair colour.
The choice of blue, though, is a clear, personal tribute, linking Hatton’s football allegiance to Witter’s way of marking his former rival’s passing.