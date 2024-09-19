Junaid Bostan. Picture Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

​ROTHERHAM boxer Junaid Bostan's team have agreed the terms for his first crack at the English super welterweight title.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) says a location and time frame will be set for the Eastwood prospect to take on experienced fellow Yorkshireman Ishmael Davis.

Both fighters are unbeaten.

Bostan (22) has nine straight wins, seven by way of knockout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakiel Thompson with Ishmael Davis

Davis (29) has 13 consecutive victories, stopping six of them. It makes for a fascinating and highly competitive face-off and Bostan's fans will be hoping it will take place in Rotherham or Sheffield.

The Rotherham fighter has made it clear that under the guidance of Matchroom he intends to dominate the British domestic scene, sweep up the titles and then move towards European and world status.

Fighting against an opponent with an impressive record is nothing new to him. His last fights were victories against Jack Martin (9-1-0), Gordie Russ (6-0-0) Corey McCulloch (7-3-1) and Ryan Amos (10-0-01).

Davis will argue he is a different kettle of fish.

The Leeds fighter won a British title eliminator against Troy Williamson at Sheffield Arena on the Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda undercard in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davis, who has sparred recently with Sheffield champion Shakiel Thompson, has another commitment first though.

He is booked to fight Uisma Lima in Manchester in October. The IBF Inter-Continental title is on the line, along with an improved ranking.

If he comes through uninjured he will then take on Bostan in what one boxing website described as "a fantastic domestic fight".

Davis, who was inspired by Sheffield's Naseem Hamed as a youngster, said he is a fighter who will take on anybody in his division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking forward to the fight, I know I can win the fight, he thinks he wins...we are cool."

Bostan continues to attract admirers from within the sport. Former world champion Maxi Hughes told the Advertiser: "His strength and power remind me of Kell Brook a little bit.

"Kell had a good rise. Up to winning the British title he was blasting everyone out and looked levels above.

"Junaid is similar, and a lovely lad as well."