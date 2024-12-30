Jersey, jellies and turning back time: a Q&A with Rotherham Titans team chief Harvey Biljon

Rotherham Titans team chief Harvey Biljon

​HARVEY Biljon is the director of rugby at Rotherham Titans. He oversaw the club's first promotion in more than 20 years last season and has helped establish it back in the third tier of English rugby this term. Harvey’s playing days included time with Sharks in his native South Africa and with Wasps. As a coach he won the Championship title with the now defunct Jersey Reds before his new start at Rotherham. He splits his time between Jersey and South Yorkshire.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

WHERE ARE YOU AND WHAT CAN YOU SEE RIGHT NOW

I’m at the top of St Brelade’s Bay in Jersey and I’ve got my two dogs with me. I’ve got the beach in front of me. It’s pretty good.

St Brelade's Bay

FIRST SPORTING MEMORY

Playing cricket with my dad in the back garden back in South Africa.

BEST THING ABOUT YOUR ROLE

Seeing players excel and a game plan come together

Rotherham Titans in action

WORST THING ABOUT YOUR ROLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t play anymore. Aside from that, not being in control. You have to trust the players and trust that the preparation has been in place.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

There’s two. Beating off relegation with Jersey. People don’t understand how tough it is when you’re battling on the other side of the table and how you have to bring a group together and get the best out of them. When I was at Jersey we had to get five points away to Bedford in the final game of the season in order to stay up and we managed to do it. I’d only been there three months. Winning the Championship with Jersey was also a big day. Plus of course I must mention winning the league with Rotherham last season.

Harvey Biljon (third left) celebrating promotion with Rotherham Titans last season. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

CAREER LOWLIGHT

Not being allowed to be promoted to the Premiership with Jersey.

FAVOURITE OTHER SPORT

Cricket. I still play evening league cricket in summer when I can.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE RUGBY FIGURE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too many to mention but Joost van der Westhuizen, the great South African, is up there. There’s also a link there in that he had motor neurone disease and my died had the same and that’s a charity I would support.

MOST UNUSUAL INCIDENT IN A GAME

I’m not allowed to tell some! Once, in a club game in South Africa for Wanderers, a team-mate started a little bit of handbags. When the referee went to discuss the altercation with the assistant referee to see whether it was worthy of a yellow card, my team-mate manoeuvred himself off the pitch and went and sat in the stand. The referee turned around, couldn’t find his number and just gave a penalty and got on with the game while my mate slipped back onto the field and into the action.

AN ITEM YOU COULDN’T DO WITHOUT

During a game, a packet of jelly sweets (Haribos) in my pocket. I’ve got to be chewing those all the time while watching what’s going on.

FAVOURITE RUGBY GROUND (apart from Clifton Lane)

Kings Park, Durban. Growing up, that was the ground we went as kids to watch matches, close to the players. Obviously I went through schooling to eventually play for the Sharks and I had my first game of professional rugby there.

GUILTY PLEASURE

Jelly sweets, as discussed.

FAVOURITE FOOD

Give me a steak and all’s good. Fillet is my favourite.

FAVOURITE MUSIC

Anything feel-good.

CLAIM TO FAME OR UNUSUAL HOBBY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, because I’m on flights and trains, there’s a game called Block Blast I like to play to pass the time.

BEST COUNTRY VISITED

It wouldn’t be popular in the current climate but I really enjoyed going to Russia back in the day. I took England Counties there. I also took Jersey there to play a Russia team as part of their preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

WHICH PERSON IN SPORT WOULD YOU LIKE TO CHANGE PLACES WITH

Can I say a younger me? I could have a word with myself about my career.

RUGBY HOPE FOR 2025

To see Rotherham continue to go well and continue their upward trajectory.

WHAT DID YOU GET FOR CHRISTMAS

I’m going skiing over the new year. That’s a good gift.