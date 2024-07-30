Great scenery, blistering heat and good running
ROTHERHAM Running Club and Kimberworth Striders had several brave runners in the South Cave 10k, a lovely race in East Yorkshire starting at Cave Castle.
In blistering heat, beginning at the historic Cave Castle gates and travelling through glorious countryside and the village of Ellerker, before a couple of steep inclines, Strider Keith Shore posted a brilliant 40.38.
Rotherham Running Club’s Sam Dixon and Karen Green continued their improving form by completing their third 10k this year, crossing the finish line together in one hour five minutes.
