Free admission to Rotherham United Women's league finale

By Michael Upton
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:41 BST
Alesha Gale tussles for possession for Rotherham United Women away to Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex RoebuckAlesha Gale tussles for possession for Rotherham United Women away to Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Alesha Gale tussles for possession for Rotherham United Women away to Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
ROTHERHAM United Women are inviting all fans along for free to their final home game to mark the end of an encouraging season.

After a slow start, the Millers recovered to mount a challenge for promotion to the National League under manager Adam Rawlings.

A hard-fought draw away to champions Sheffield FC in the East Midlands Regional League last weekend underlined the team’s potential.

They sign off at home to Mansfield Town at Roundwood on Sunday, May 4 (2pm) and it will be free to get in, with a raffle and other family fun on offer.

Rotherham United Women get a move going against Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex RoebuckRotherham United Women get a move going against Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Rotherham United Women get a move going against Sheffield FC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Last week’s stalemate on a sun-kissed Sheffield Sunday was not without its moments of drama, as Millers captain Lori-Anne Tart was controversially red-carded with 15 minutes left.

The Reds skipper appeared to get the ball as former Rotherham forward Halima Essa raced through and took a tumble, but the officials ruled it was challenge worthy of dismissal.

The hosts pressed for a winner in what had proved a scrappy game and the Millers were grateful to keeper Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison for a smart reflex save from Essa.

At the other end, Alesha Gale came closest for Rotherham, who were by no means overawed by their table-topping opponents, her fierce left-footer sending Sheffield's Leah Kellogg scrambling to left to claw away.

Lexie Butterworth also had an effort blocked and Tart sliced a shot when well-placed as Rawlings' side carved out chances during the first half.

Openings were harder to come by after the break as defences continued to dominate.

Ultimately, the sides shared the spoils in a dress rehearsal for the League Cup final on May 18.

Subject to other results, Rotherham are still in with a shout of second spot, and will hope to end their league season in style when Mansfield come to town.

