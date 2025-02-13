Football League's first Asian pro, Chris Dolby, on a mission to Inspire

A FORMER Rotherham United who player who was the Football League’s first Asian professional footballer is giving the next generation the chance to make their own mark in the sport.

Chris Dolby made history when he made his Millers debut against Brentford back in 1993 after coming through the club’s youth ranks.

He went on to play for Bradford City before hanging up his boots.

Since then Chris has worked in football management and now applies his skills to helping youngsters combine football and education through his Inspire Development Academy, attached to Sheffield University.

Chris Dolby

"I know how important it is to give youngsters a chance,” Chris, who founded the academy with his co-partner Spencer Taylor.

"The good thing is there are more opportunities now for players to combine education and be a talented athlete whereas before you either did one or the other.

“One of the reasons we set up the Academy was to give sports academics the opportunity to continue to develop as players while pursuing academic qualifications if they wish and are right for the university.

"They can join purely as players. The student part is an option.”

Former Rotherham United scholar and now IDA player Tom Shepherd

Male and female students have matches and training sessions led by UEFA A and UEFA Pro License qualified coaches in the “home of football.”

There are also “showpiece fixtures” against professional academies.

"We get students from USA, Canada, Mexico and all over the world,” said Chris, who lives in Greasbrough.

"We also have UK students and have had some people that have been involved at Rotherham United.

IDA student Tom Shepherd

“Tom Shepherd, for instance, got released by Rotherham and we have got him back on track.

"When young boys are let go by a professional club they think it’s the end of the world. They can’t get past the disappointment.

"We open their minds and their eyes to other opportunities. There is a big wide world out there. We sign players to Spain and Scandinavia. Professional football doesn’t stop in England.”

Undergraduate degrees typically last three years. Fees for the Academy are separate from the funding required for academic courses. Scholarships are available.

Chris Dolby during his Millers days

"We don’t make any promises,” added Chris. "What we do do is offer a pathway for progress to go on and make a career in football. Even though only one per cent make it as a pro, football is a huge industry now and there is lots of opportunity to use the skills set you have as a player to continue at a good level as a semi pro or non-league pro while working in sports media or pitchside and all aspects of the game.

"We give people the tools to improve their skills and fulfil their potential.”

For more information on the Inspire Development Academy visit https://www.idasheffield.co.uk/