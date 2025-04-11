Final whistle sounds for long-serving Rotherham Titans match steward

Lenny Rimmington on duty at Clifton Lane. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

​A FAMILIAR face at Rotherham Rugby Club is stepping down as a match steward after 35 years.

​​Lenny Rimmington will be on duty for the final time at Saturday’s match against Richmond at Clifton Lane, marking the end of an ear.

"I started when Wilf Duke was at the rugby club and I’ve done it ever since,” said Lenny. "I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with the lads and it has been nice because my wife, Karen, is a steward too. She is carrying on.”

Lenny has seen the good times and the bad at Clifton Lane, including the club’s rise up the leagues, its days in the Premiership and European competition, its fall from grace and its resurgence in the last couple of years.

"I’m 78 now and I’ve had enough,” added Lenny. I’ve got a season ticket and I’ll now go to matches as a fan.

"It will be nice to go along to Clifton Lane purely to watch the game.”