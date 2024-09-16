Callum Bustin scored two tries in Rotherham Titans' victory at Darlington Mowden Park

INJURY-HIT Rotherham Titans earned praise after coming through a tricky away test to continue their winning start in National One.

They outscored Darlington Mowden Park 45-28 in the North East with a depleted team, running in six tries.

The spadework was done in the opening 20 minutes when they posted 21 unanswered points and even though a plucky Darlington pulled back to within ten in the second half and ended with a four-try bonus point, second tries of the day from skipper Zak Poole and no.8 Callum Bustin sealed the deal.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “We do have a long injury list but it’s great to see the squad come together and still travel in the right direction and be able to step in and stick to task around what the team is trying to achieve.

“It was great to see guys come in – Travis Gideon, James Naylor and Ben Copley all did a great job. Hopefully they’ve got a taste for it and want to keep on taking this club in the right direction.”

New signing Ronnie Du Randt and back row Harry Newborn also crossed the whitewash while Lloyd Hayes added 15 points from the tee.

Newly promoted Rotherham chase a third straight win on Saturday at home to Esher (2pm).

Added Biljon: “At this early stage I think we are exceeding expectation but let’s try and ride the wave as long as we can and enjoy the journey and keep improving.”