Close finishes and bumper turnout boost Rotherham's Canal Race

Shoulder to shoulder: runners at the Canal Race

AROUND 200 runners from 27 different clubs enjoyed glorious autumnal conditions in the latest of Rotherham’s KMR Series.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Kimberworth Striders, the ever popular Canal Race followed a scenic 4.5-mile out-and-back course along the towpath from Blackburn Nature Reserve towards Meadowhall before a final lap around the Reserve.

The route offered crisp autumn air, a mix of firm trail and newly-laid towpath tarmac and the familiar friendly challenge of the Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was nip and tuck between the top three male and female competitors.

Ready to go: Rotherham Harriers at the Canal Race

Daniel Hayward (Kingstone Harriers) took the tape in 30.41, just holding off the challenge of Worksop Harrier Henry Brady (30.46) who In turn fought off team-mate Matt Daly (30.48).

It was equally as close in the ladies section with Steel City Strider Natalie Neville claiming the gong in 35.34.

Amy Saltfleet (Danum Harriers) followed in 35.43, just ahead of Kathryn Liddiard (Steel City Striders) in 35.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberworth Striders’ Dan Birkinshaw took the MV40 title in 31.50 while Chris Wray (32.10) from Lonely Goat RC collected the MV50 prize.

The MV60 top spot was bagged by Penistone's Ian Neville with 33.20 while Kingstone Harrier Tim Wade took the MV70 honour in 44.21.

Steel City Strider Hannah Holiday was the FV35 winner in 38.28 while Helen Keller (Stocksbridge) claimed the FV45 prize in 38.58.

The FV55 top spot went to Joanne Rooney of Kimberworth Striders who returned in 37.23. Gillian Neal (Rotherham Harriers) ran 48.17 to take the FV65 title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingstone Harriers’ Oliver Sweeney was the top Junior in 36.37.

Kimberworth Striders’ Danny Moore timed 32.57 and Liam Slater was next in 35.34 just ahead of Steve Lowndes, who despite a fall dusted himself down to finish in 35.38.

Other finishers were Matt Allott 37.01, Liam Clark 38.18, Will Harvey 38.52, Alan France 40.48, Joe Croft 42.31, Philip Graham 44.11, Munif Adil 46.40, Megan Rooney 50.07 and John Fuller 51.27.

Birdie Andrews and Maddison Vienna both returned in 53.27 while Alicia and Rebecca Hunt both clocked 53.22. Katie Rogers came home in 1:05.08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Rotherham Harrier to finish was Laura Denwood in 38:41, 56th overall.

Other Harriers results: Neil Shaw 39.36 (67th), Keith Charles 40.32 (77th), Thomas Charles 49.34 (141st), David Wright 50.15 (146th), Jo Glenn 52.19 (158th), Maggie Steel 52.19 (159th), Andrew Rogers 55.59 (175th), Stephen Charles 69.10 (190th).

A Harriers spokeswoman said: “The race had a brilliant turnout and big thanks to the organisers from Kimberworth Striders for another well-run event.

“It was great to see Harriers of all abilities pulling on the club vest and representing with pride. Our club spirit was there in full force. There were words of encouragement at the start line, support on the turnaround and big smiles at the finish.”