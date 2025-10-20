Bus breaks down and Rotherham Titans miss-fire in first loss of the season

Action from Rotherham Titans' defeat at Dings Crusaders

ROTHERHAM Titans hit a bump in the road on Saturday as their team bus broke down and they suffered a first league defeat of the season.

They lost 50-31 away to Dings Crusaders on a day when everything that could wrong did go wrong.

The kick-off was delayed half an hour after the coach failed near Birmingham on the way to the match at Shaftsbury Park in Bristol.

Luckily, the supporters’ bus was behind so the players and staff hopped on and completed the rest of the journey with the fans.

Rotherham Titans try to make headway against Dings Crusaders

Titans were caught cold when the action finally started, second best to a slicker and hungrier home team who sped into a 31-5 lead by half time.

Although Rotherham won the second half and collected a losing bonus point, they’d left themselves too much to do. They conceded seven tries in total.

A club spokesman said: “The problems in getting to the game weren’t ideal but we are not blaming anything or anyone.

"We were beaten by a much better team on the day.”

The result saw Titans lose top spot in National One to Rosslyn Park, the team they’d beaten in a battle at Clifton Lane the previous week.

The consolation this time was tries by Isaac Shaw, Jackson Barling, Morgan Veness, Harry Newborn and Mitchell-Lacey Babalola. Lloyd Hayes tagged on three conversions.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “Give credit to Dings Crusaders. They clearly had a reaction to their result the previous weekend. They had a nice little injection of players come in for them which clearly made a big difference and they took some great scores.

"We’ve had a big couple of weeks and for 45 or 50 minutes we were off the pace. There were also two or three moments in the first half we didn’t convert and because of that we were under pressure. That’s where we’ve got to be better.” Titans also travelled back to Rotherham with the fans.

"It was a bit quieter than normal and the supporters understand,” added the spokesman.

"The fans know the boys and the boys know the fans. It’s that type of club,”

Rotherham will now re-group for Saturday’s home date against Tonbridge Juddians, who upset Plymouth Albion 35-25 at the weekend.

Kick-off is 2pm.