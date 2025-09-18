Big new PB and a 20-miler in varied week for Rotherham Running Club

By David Beddows
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 16:22 BST
Seaside shift: Louise Taylor and Angela Wright push on in Scarboroughplaceholder image
Seaside shift: Louise Taylor and Angela Wright push on in Scarborough
ROTHERHAM Running Club members were out in force again at the weekend, producing some excellent performances across a range of distances and locations.

In Northampton, Pete Freeman had a fantastic run at the half marathon, smashing his personal best by an impressive four minutes.

Pete crossed the finish line in 1 hour 47 minutes, a brilliant achievement that reflects his hard work and dedication in training which entails endless track sessions and long runs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, up in Scarborough at the Grim Up North 20-miler, two more Rotherham athletes took on the challenging course.

Angela Wright and Louise Taylor both ran strongly on the east coast, crossing the line together in 4 hours 30 minutes – a great display of teamwork and determination over the tough terrain.

Related topics:NorthamptonRotherhamScarborough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice