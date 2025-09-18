Big new PB and a 20-miler in varied week for Rotherham Running Club
In Northampton, Pete Freeman had a fantastic run at the half marathon, smashing his personal best by an impressive four minutes.
Pete crossed the finish line in 1 hour 47 minutes, a brilliant achievement that reflects his hard work and dedication in training which entails endless track sessions and long runs.
Meanwhile, up in Scarborough at the Grim Up North 20-miler, two more Rotherham athletes took on the challenging course.
Angela Wright and Louise Taylor both ran strongly on the east coast, crossing the line together in 4 hours 30 minutes – a great display of teamwork and determination over the tough terrain.