Big new PB and a 20-miler in varied week for Rotherham Running Club

Seaside shift: Louise Taylor and Angela Wright push on in Scarborough

ROTHERHAM Running Club members were out in force again at the weekend, producing some excellent performances across a range of distances and locations.

In Northampton, Pete Freeman had a fantastic run at the half marathon, smashing his personal best by an impressive four minutes.

Pete crossed the finish line in 1 hour 47 minutes, a brilliant achievement that reflects his hard work and dedication in training which entails endless track sessions and long runs.

Meanwhile, up in Scarborough at the Grim Up North 20-miler, two more Rotherham athletes took on the challenging course.

Angela Wright and Louise Taylor both ran strongly on the east coast, crossing the line together in 4 hours 30 minutes – a great display of teamwork and determination over the tough terrain.