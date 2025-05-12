Afghan blood ensures Taz Nadeem has the stomach for the fight

Taz Nadeem pre-fight at York Hall

TAZ Nadeem's family knows all about warfare – and it is that fearsome heritage that makes the Rotherham boxer such an aggressive fighter in the ring.

The super middleweight, who works as a butcher in Masbrough and lives in Moorgate, has unleashed some spectacular beatings so far in his fledgling professional career.

And he intends to do the same on May 23 in his undercard fight at Doncaster Rovers gr on a GBM Sports promotion.

The 25-year-old is from Afghanistan, a land invaded on multiple occasions throughout history.

And that troubled country is embedded deep in Nadeem's psyche.

"I was born in Afghanistan and came to Rotherham when I was six. My dad came first and brought us over" he explained.

"Now most of my family is here. Being Afghan, I think it plays a role. Our people have been through war after war, generation after generation.

"Think what my father has seen, my grandfather, my great-grandfather – it's a land of war and constant conflict," he said.

"So many empires tried to conquer Afghanistan. That struggle, that fight, it’s in our blood. It’s not that we’re crazy in a bad way, but there's a toughness that’s just built in from everything our ancestors have faced.

"I see it in the young Afghan kids (boxers) arriving now; they're fearless.

"They don’t feel pain, they just move forward and fight. I was like that too, and I still am. There’s no fear, no hesitation.

"Whoever is in front of me, I’m going in there to fight and to win. That mindset...it’s in my DNA." Three of Nadeem's five opponents have been stopped in the first round, while the other two managed to go the distance, but lost.

The next to face him is Manchester-based Iranian Bahadur Karami, who has a losing record but possesses a great deal more experience.

Karami has boxed in the pro game 37 times over the last three years; however, he hasn't had his hand raised since November 2023.

"This fight is important because it's my first six-rounder and it's against a really tough opponent," said the Jamie Kennedy-coached home fighter.

"The guy I'm facing has fought a lot of high-level competition—former and current English, British, and Commonwealth champions.

"In his last fight, he went up against Dan Azeez, a former British light-heavyweight champion. He’s only been stopped twice, one of those by Shakan Pitters; another top-level British light-heavy. So he’s been in there with some serious names, and he always comes forward, strong and tough. Beating a guy like that would be a big statement for me."

Taz is relishing the chance to fight on an open-air bill at a football ground.

"I feel good about fighting in a stadium – no nerves, really. Of course, it’s going to be different walking out in front of 10,000 people compared to three or four thousand in an arena.

"Maybe it'll be a bit nerve-racking during the walkout, but once the bell goes, all that emotion and pressure just disappears. You’re in the fight, and that’s what matters."