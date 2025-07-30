Rotherham United legend Ronnie Moore.

THE Advertiser joins forces with everyone in Rotherham and throughout the world of football in showing its support for Millers legend Ronnie Moore.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former player and manager, who brought so much success to the club in both roles, has been diagnosed with myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer.

It is incurable but treatable and Ronnie is now awaiting a stem-cell transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The months ahead will, no doubt, be a difficult time, and we hope that the love and good wishes of so many people will help him and his family through it.

At present, Ronnie, who still lives in the area, is feeling well and exercising regularly.

There has been no figure more popular than him in Rotherham over the years and his standing in the town is something that is well merited.

He is a special man. Go well, King. We're with you.