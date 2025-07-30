The Advertiser and Ronnie Moore ... We're with you, King
The former player and manager, who brought so much success to the club in both roles, has been diagnosed with myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer.
It is incurable but treatable and Ronnie is now awaiting a stem-cell transplant.
The months ahead will, no doubt, be a difficult time, and we hope that the love and good wishes of so many people will help him and his family through it.
At present, Ronnie, who still lives in the area, is feeling well and exercising regularly.
There has been no figure more popular than him in Rotherham over the years and his standing in the town is something that is well merited.
He is a special man. Go well, King. We're with you.
