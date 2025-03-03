Zak Jules celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DEFENDER Zak Jules is calling on Rotherham United to build on their first victory in more than a month by making it two wins in four days

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having endured a tough February, the League One Millers kicked off March with a 3-2 stoppage-time triumph at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Next up is a clash with Leyton Orient who come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-half Jules, who fought off a thigh strain to play against Rovers and bagged Rotherham's second goal, said: "A win changes everything.

Zak Jules celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"When you pick up those three points, it changes the mood in the dressing room, the mood on the training pitch and it gives you a bit of momentum to carry into the next game.

"We're looking for three more points against Orient."

The Millers head into the contest in 14th spot and seeking to climb into the top half of the third-tier standings for the first time this season.

"We showed great character to get a late winner in Bristol," Jules said. "There isn't a much better feeling than that. We played with intensity and forced them into errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now need to rack up some more points, get higher in the table and have a strong finish to the season."

Rotherham manager Steve Evans was perhaps overstating things when he said: "It doesn't get any bigger than Leyton Orient, does it?"

However, you understood what the boss meant because the O's have hit back after a terrible start to their campaign to put themselves in play-off contention.

When the Millers went to Brisbane Road in late October, Orient were in the drop zone and still seeking their first home league win, which duly arrived with a 1-0 victory against Evans' men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then pushed on into the top six, although their progress has been stalled by three losses in their last three outings.

"They're a special team," Evans said. "They've got big resources there through good owners (Nigel Travis and Kent Teague of Eagles Investments). We've got big resources through a good owner too. It's a big game for us.

Orient, who have former Rotherham player Dominic Ball in their squad, arrive in South Yorkshire in eighth spot, three points outside the play-off places, and will be without suspended left-back Jack Currie.

The Millers hope to have right-back Joe Rafferty and attacker Andre Green available after illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the triumph over Rovers, Evans said: "We'll get back on the training ground and prepare: different shapes, different systems, possibly different personnel."

Meanwhile, Jules revealed the late change of plan that saw him put his team 2-1 in front at the Memorial Stadium.

"Joe Powell put a wicked ball into the box," he said. "Initially, I wasn't supposed to make that run, it was meant to be Haks (Odoffin). He told me at the last minute to go round the back.

"The ball landed in my zone and I just put my head on it. There was so much pace on it that I didn't need to add too much power, it was just about directing it."