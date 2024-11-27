Rotherham United centre-half Jamie McCart. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​JAMIE McCart and Mallik Wilks are poised to hand Rotherham United a huge boost next week as the Millers' treatment room finally clears.

The former has been out since October while the latter was sidelined at the start of this month.

Manager Steve Evans is tipping both to be available for Tuesday night's League One visit of Lincoln City to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Centre-half McCart limped out of the warm-up at Leyton Orient on October 22 after damaging his calf and there were fears he could be sidelined for around two months.

He is began working out on the grass at the club's Roundwood base under the supervision of the club's medical staff during the international break.

His manager is expecting to see him back with the main group this week and said: “I think he'll be fit for when Lincoln come to us.”

Rotherham, who lost at Crawley 1-0 last Saturday, have a blank weekend as the second round of the FA Cup takes place.

“I think anyone who's been out injured will be ready post-Crawley,” Evans said.

The all-clear for the duo will delight the boss who has repeatedly asserted that he'll lead Rotherham into play-off contention once he has all of his main men at his disposal.

McCart has sat out six games while winger Wilks has missed three matches with a hamstring issue picked up in the FA Cup defeat against Cheltenham Town on November 2.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Curtis Durose, who was released by the Millers at the end of last season, has switched non-league clubs. He joined Matlock Town but has moved to Gainsborough Town where he had a successful loan in 2022/23.