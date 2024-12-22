Rotherham United loanee Joe Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JOE Hungbo paid the price for being out-performed in training as he was omitted from the squad for Rotherham United's trip to Mansfield Town.

There was no place in the matchday 18 yesterday afternoon for the winger who is enduring a difficult time during his loan spell with the Millers and has made only four League One starts.

Manager Steve Evans chose Jack Holmes over the FC Nurnberg attacker after watching them both at the club's Roundwood base during the build-up to the clash at Field Mill.

“We just left Joe out,” said the boss. “Jack has looked much better in training.”

Holmes was introduced in the 61st minute of a 1-0 loss that stalled the Millers' momentum after three straight victories.

"I thought he was bright when he came on," Evans said.

Hungbo is due to spend the season at AESSEAL New York Stadium but Rotherham may decide to cut his loan short in next month's transfer window and allow him to return to his parent club in Germany.

Another player absent from the Mansfield contest was Christ Tiehi who had taken a heavy knock to his face and shoulder in the 3-0 triumph over Northampton Town eight days earlier.

The midfielder saw a consultant on Friday and is now set to be out of action until the new year.

“Christ will miss the next ten days/two weeks,” Evans said.

Rotherham had cruised to victory against Northampton with ‘10’ Andre Green, wide men Sam Nombe, Mallik Wilks and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris all impressing, but the front four failed to fail to fire this weekend.

“I think they believed the hype from last week,” said Evans minutes after the final whistle. “We've just told them that.

“It was hard for Andre today. There wasn't a lot of room in there. Sam and Mallik can do a lot better and Jonno wasn't in the game.”